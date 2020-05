Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has added another big man to its roster. The Gators announced Thursday that former Michigan forward Colin Castleton will join the program and have two years of eligibility beginning with the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-11 Castleton, who grew up in nearby Daytona Beach, played 44 games for the Wolverines over […] 👓 View full article