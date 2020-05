Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday night that he tested negative for the coronavirus two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. "Got my results back. Im 'negative' for Covid-19," Miller tweeted. Miller went public with his diagnosis on April 16, saying he wanted to show that the virus could affect […]