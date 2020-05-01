|
Gujarat Day 2020: History, significance & more
Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
It was on this day in 1960 that the erstwhile state of Bombay was divided on linguistic basis and two states namely Gujarat and Maharashtra came into existence.
