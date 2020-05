On Ajith Kumar's special day, we share with you his 5 movies, which justifies why this superstar deserves the title of Thala.

Thala Ajith birthday special: Veeram actor has a request straight from the heart for all his fans Ajith Kumar's fans have planned to trend the HBD Thala Ajith hashtag at number one on Twitter and other social-media platforms on the superstar's birthday, and...

Bollywood Life 5 days ago