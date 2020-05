Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Essential workers will strike nationwide on May Day to demand safer conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, while other groups plan rallies against tight stay-at-home orders they say are crippling the U.S. economy. Organizers say employees of Amazon, Whole Foods, Target, Fedex and other companies have become the unexpected frontline workers of […] 👓 View full article