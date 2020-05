Shivaprasad Chary T Greetings to the Armoured Corps on the occasion of Armour Day. On this day, in 1938, the ‘Scindia Horse’ became the… https://t.co/5ewwlQwAXk 51 seconds ago

G S Subrahmanyam RT @kishanreddybjp: Greetings to the Armoured Corps on the occasion of Armour Day. On this day, in 1938, the ‘Scindia Horse’ became the fir… 3 minutes ago

Anirban Chakraborty RT @bsdhanoa: “According to the Indian Army, the Armoured Corps has the elan of the horse-borne warrior of old, together with the infuriati… 16 minutes ago

G Kishan Reddy Greetings to the Armoured Corps on the occasion of Armour Day. On this day, in 1938, the ‘Scindia Horse’ became the… https://t.co/W5Xh4KYs1g 16 minutes ago

Birender Dhanoa “According to the Indian Army, the Armoured Corps has the elan of the horse-borne warrior of old, together with the… https://t.co/NDimjs9XHW 40 minutes ago

navik RT @Amitraaz: 🐴82nd ARMOUR DAY. The Armoured Corps of d Indian Army Celebrates it on the 1st of May every yr. On this day in 1938, The Scin… 43 minutes ago

DefenceAviationPost Armoured Corps of Indian Army celebrates its #82ndArmourDay; Gen MM Naravane extends wishes @adgpi… https://t.co/2gXcbwASr0 53 minutes ago