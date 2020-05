Ramayan: Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita posts BTS throwback pic with creator Ramanand Sagar and Arun Govil; netizens point out the photobombers Dipika Chikhalia, who had played Sita on the show, has shared a BTS throwback pic with and Arun Govil, who had essayed Ram, and Ramayan's creator and legendary...

Bollywood Life 6 days ago