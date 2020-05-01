Global  

Trump confident that coronavirus may have originated in Chinese lab

Reuters Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab, but declined to describe the evidence, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing over the origins of the deadly outbreak.
