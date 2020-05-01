Trump confident that coronavirus may have originated in Chinese lab
Friday, 1 May 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab, but declined to describe the evidence, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing over the origins of the deadly outbreak.
President Trump again claims, without proof, that coronavirus started in a Wuhan lab. Boris Johnson signals the UK has now passed the peak and that he will next week set out plans for coming out of the lockdown. This is what you need to know about coronavirus today.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said evidence suggests COVID-19 originated in animals in China. According to Reuters, they said the virus was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory. President..