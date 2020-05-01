Global  

Amazon extends work from home regime till October 2

Reuters Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc has told staff whose job can be done from home that they can do so until at least Oct. 2, pushing out the timeline on a return to work for many employees as it faces scrutiny over conditions in its warehouses.
