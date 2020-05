You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Company Deemed Essential During Coronavirus Outbreak



Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, was deemed an essential business during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, they are not being forced to shut down because of “its.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on March 30, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources NASA has picked Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to design lunar landers · NASA announced it has selected three companies to submit designs for lunar landers as part of Artemis mission to return humans to the moon by 2024. · The...

Business Insider 40 minutes ago



NASA selects Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build astronaut moon lander The three companies, which include firms of tech billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, will share $967 million from NASA, though specific amounts each company...

Zee News 5 hours ago





Tweets about this