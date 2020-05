The ICC World Cup 2020, which is slated to take place from October 18 to November 15 in Australia, is currently under jeopardy due to coronavirus pandemic.

Virat Kohli has learnt to stay calm and patient from Anushka Sharma India captain Virat Kohli has said that he has learnt to stay calm and patient ever since his wife Anushka Sharma has come in his life. The couple met in 2013...

Mid-Day 1 week ago Also reported by • Zee News