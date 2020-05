Iran condemns German ban on Hezbollah, warns of consequences Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A day after Germany designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization, Iran has "strongly condemned" the move and threatened Germany with consequences. They accused Germany of pandering to the US and Israel. 👓 View full article

