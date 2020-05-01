'He must have gone with a gentle smile': Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor's 'Joie de vivre'

As Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, the social media flooded out with condolences and tributes to versatile actor. From Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar to former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah...
Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29 due to ill health. Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and spent more than..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50Published