Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > MHA allows movement of stranded people by trains, Railways to run 'Shramik Specials' in coordination with states

MHA allows movement of stranded people by trains, Railways to run 'Shramik Specials' in coordination with states

DNA Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and UTs for the movement of 'Shramik Specials'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Migrant workers from Maharashtra stopped from entering Madhya Pradesh

Watch: Migrant workers from Maharashtra stopped from entering Madhya Pradesh 01:37

 Migrant labourers, who were trying to return to their homes in Madhya Pradesh were stopped at the border. They are now stranded at the  stranded at Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa.They were travelling from Maharashtra after the MHA allowed movement of stranded labourers...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates [Video]

Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines allowing travel of stranded migrant labourers. The Centre has also announced a set of guidelines for states to follow in this regard...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 23:35Published
'Modalities being finalised for inter-state travel of stranded citizens': Delhi Police [Video]

'Modalities being finalised for inter-state travel of stranded citizens': Delhi Police

Delhi Police and Kejriwal government are finalising modalities for movement of people from other states. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa urged people to not pay heed to rumours until they issue a travel..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: MHA allows movement of stranded people by special trains

The death toll due to COVID-19 touched 1,075 on Thursday with the number of infected cases rising above 33,000 in the country, according to the Union Health...
DNA

Coronavirus outbreak: MHA allows movement of stranded people, asks states to make arrangements

Giving a huge relief to people stuck in various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed movement of such people - including migrant...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

TheMamtaShah

Mamta Shah RT @urbantransnews: Govt allows inter-state movement of stranded people by road transport https://t.co/WGDfxxmnKc https://t.co/AewhDFjIrT 2 hours ago

NagalandPage

Nagaland Page The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to th… https://t.co/LFlXfVETmC 2 hours ago

saloni202020

saloni gupta RT @dna: MHA allows movement of stranded people by special trains . . . Live Updates: https://t.co/LpQXCqyic5 #COVIDー19 #CoronavirusPandemi… 3 hours ago

MrGauravGopi

Gaurav Singh Govt allows movement of stranded people with conditions https://t.co/TIJKgOHKzi Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/lcxUnWFy52 3 hours ago

Dhananj04

Dhananjay Kumar RT @dna: MHA allows movement of stranded people by trains, Railways to run 'Shramik Specials' https://t.co/q8AvPsCJaf 3 hours ago

dhaval_gaadhe

Dhaval Ahir 🇮🇳 RT @HemantaTOI: Ministry of Home Affairs allows running of special trains by Ministry of Railways for movement of stranded people. https://… 3 hours ago

Vikas1211

Vikas K Singh #VHS U.P. RT @StayHumanIndia: Dr @Swamy39 ji Government allows movement of stranded people with conditions https://t.co/E5dfRc0hhc 3 hours ago

reshmi_delhi

Tug at scruples 🇮🇳 MHA allows movement of stranded people by special trains https://t.co/eIc5iauEud 3 hours ago