MHA allows movement of stranded people by trains, Railways to run 'Shramik Specials' in coordination with states

Migrant labourers, who were trying to return to their homes in Madhya Pradesh were stopped at the border. They are now stranded at the stranded at Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa.They were travelling from Maharashtra after the MHA allowed movement of stranded labourers...
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines allowing travel of stranded migrant labourers. The Centre has also announced a set of guidelines for states to follow in this regard...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 23:35Published
Delhi Police and Kejriwal government are finalising modalities for movement of people from other states. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa urged people to not pay heed to rumours until they issue a travel..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56Published