EI claimants are going weeks without income as federal call system slows to a crawl Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Canadians who have gone weeks without benefits because of issues with their EI applications are struggling to fix the problem because they cannot get through on the designated government phone lines. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this