Ex-1st-round pick Charles Harris traded by Miami to Falcons

Seattle Times Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Former first-round draft pick Charles Harris was traded Friday after three unproductive seasons by the Miami Dolphins to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round choice in 2021. A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami. That included half […]
Atlanta Falcons acquire former Miami Dolphins first-rounder Charles Harris

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with their 2017 first-round draft choice, Charles Harris, who they traded to the Atlanta Falcons.
Former UW Huskies C Nick Harris selected by Cleveland Browns in fifth round of NFL Draft

When Nick Harris signed with Washington in 2016, his only other scholarship offers were from New Hampshire and Cal Poly. Look at him now. On Saturday, Harris was...
Seattle Times

