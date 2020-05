Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 11 hours ago Coronavirus: Many States To Ease Restrictions By Friday, As Nation's Death Toll Surpasses 63,000 03:58 Federal stay-at-home guidelines will expire on Thursday as states begin loosening social distancing restrictions. There is still a divide in the U.S. about whether the nation is moving too quickly — or not fast enough — to reopen.