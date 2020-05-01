Global  

Virus delays prison time for Hot Pockets heir, ex-CEO

Seattle Times Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune and a former investment executive who participated in the college admissions cheating scheme won’t get to serve their punishments at home, but they can delay going to prison until this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, a judge has ruled. Michelle Janavs, whose family invented Hot Pockets, and […]
