Virus delays prison time for Hot Pockets heir, ex-CEO
Friday, 1 May 2020 () An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune and a former investment executive who participated in the college admissions cheating scheme won’t get to serve their punishments at home, but they can delay going to prison until this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, a judge has ruled. Michelle Janavs, whose family invented Hot Pockets, and […]
An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune who was sentenced to five months in prison in the college admissions bribery scheme asked a judge Wednesday to allow her to... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •FOX Sports