AP: DEA agent accused of stealing PPE from agency warehouse Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a telecommunications specialist are accused of stealing personal protective equipment, toilet paper and other supplies from an agency warehouse in South Florida amid shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials, who were not authorized to discuss the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this