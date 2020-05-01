Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on extension of lockdown

Ministry of Home Affairs on May 01 announced extension of the lockdown in the wake coronavirus pandemic. Ministry of Home Affairs issued order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 04.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines allowing travel of stranded migrant labourers. The Centre has also announced a set of guidelines for states to follow in this regard...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 23:35Published