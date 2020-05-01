Canada bans assault-style weapons after mass shooting
Friday, 1 May 2020 () TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada is banning assault-style weapons immediately. Trudeau cited numerous mass shootings in the country, including the killing of 22 people in Nova Scotia April 18 and 19. Trudeau has said the government was on the verge of bringing in stricter gun control legislation in March, […]
TORONTO — Canada’s deadliest mass shooting began with the gunman’s assault of his girlfriend, who escaped, hid in the woods overnight and emerged in the... Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Reuters •New Zealand Herald