Canada bans assault-style weapons after mass shooting

Seattle Times Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada is banning assault-style weapons immediately. Trudeau cited numerous mass shootings in the country, including the killing of 22 people in Nova Scotia April 18 and 19. Trudeau has said the government was on the verge of bringing in stricter gun control legislation in March, […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll from Canada mass shooting rises to 23: police [Video]

Death toll from Canada mass shooting rises to 23: police

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the death toll from the Nova Scotia mass shooting that occurred from Saturday to Sunday has risen to 19. Citing the Royal Canadian..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:47Published
Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to at least 18 -Trudeau [Video]

Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to at least 18 -Trudeau

The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to at least 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada’s deadliest shooting rampage began with an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, police say

TORONTO — Canada’s deadliest mass shooting began with the gunman’s assault of his girlfriend, who escaped, hid in the woods overnight and emerged in the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReutersNew Zealand Herald

PM Trudeau, ministers to make gun ban announcement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be joining members of cabinet in announcing a ban on certain assault-style weapons that have been used in mass shootings in...
CTV News

