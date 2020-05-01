Global  

New York to keep schools closed for remainder of academic year

Reuters Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday all state schools would stay closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, even as hospitalizations and the daily death toll fell to their lowest levels in more than a month.
