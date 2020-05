Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will launch an ambitious random testing program and increase contact tracing as it readies to reopen the economy, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday, though a top state official said reopening will inevitably cost lives. She announced at a news conference that ultimately 100,000 volunteers will be needed. “This program is […] 👓 View full article