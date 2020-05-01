No soft landing for Biden on ‘Morning Joe’ interview
Friday, 1 May 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — If Joe Biden was looking for a soft landing place to address sexual assault allegations made by a former Senate staffer, he didn’t find it Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” The 20-minute interview of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee conducted by Mika Brzezinski was blunt and frequently uncomfortable, a milestone media […]
