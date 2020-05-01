Global  

No soft landing for Biden on ‘Morning Joe’ interview

Seattle Times Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — If Joe Biden was looking for a soft landing place to address sexual assault allegations made by a former Senate staffer, he didn’t find it Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” The 20-minute interview of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee conducted by Mika Brzezinski was blunt and frequently uncomfortable, a milestone media […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation 01:17

 Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times' Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. Joe Biden, via Medium During a Friday interview on MSNBC's...

Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations

According to Reuters, for the first time on Friday Joe Biden denied that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC, “No, It is not true...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published
Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

The former vice president denied Tara Reade’s claims saying that it “never happened.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:14Published

Mika Brzezinski's Joe Biden interview draws mixed reactions, from 'terrible' to 'excellent'

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski interviewed presidential candidate Joe Biden Friday, and Twitter users are divided in their reactions.
Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegation Live On MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’

This is Joe Biden's first time speaking publicly about the sexual assault allegation
