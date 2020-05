Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug. Clase was acquired from the Texas Rangers this winter in Cleveland's trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The commissioner's office said the 22-year-old Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an […]