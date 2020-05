MacKay accused of 'dog-whistle' politics after criticizing O'Toole for supporting trans 'bathroom' bill Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay is being accused of deploying "dog whistle" political messaging after he disparaged legislation to protect transgender rights as the "bathroom bill" in a bid to attack his chief opponent. 👓 View full article

