Joe Biden questioned about University of Delaware archives, where he donated Senate records

USATODAY.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Biden said the records, which he donated in 2012, did not contain any relevant information about the alleged complaint by Tara Reade.
News video: Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation

 Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times' Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. Joe Biden, via Medium During a Friday interview on MSNBC's...

According to Reuters, for the first time on Friday Joe Biden denied that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC, “No, It is not..

The presumptive Democratic nominees, Joe Biden, sends a letter to the Senate archives requesting 'whatever steps are necessary' to disclose any documents related...
Numerous top officials on the board of the University of Delaware, which is refusing to release Joe Biden's Senate records despite an earlier promise to do so,...
