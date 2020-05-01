Joe Biden questioned about University of Delaware archives, where he donated Senate records

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times' Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. Joe Biden, via Medium During a Friday interview on MSNBC's...
The presumptive Democratic nominees, Joe Biden, sends a letter to the Senate archives requesting 'whatever steps are necessary' to disclose any documents related... Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com