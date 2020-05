Ashlee J RT @MotherJones: NEW: Justin Trudeau bans all assault weapons in Canada https://t.co/3guxeQBtyX 3 seconds ago Valerie RT @fred_guttenberg: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians are no longer "permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use mili… 10 seconds ago Wendy Speirs RT @BarbraStreisand: After multiple mass killings and the spectacle of armed vigilantes storming the Michigan legislature yesterday with as… 11 seconds ago timotreechalamet RT @TIME: "Canadians need more than thoughts and prayers." Justin Trudeau bans assault-style weapons after Nova Scotia shooting rampage h… 20 seconds ago Shoaib jawaid RT @Reuters: Canada is banning the sale of military-grade assault weapons in the aftermath of the country’s deadliest mass shooting two wee… 26 seconds ago 'Dayo Adejobi-Adesola 😷😷🇳🇬🇨🇦 "There is no need in Canada for guns designed to kill the largest amount of people in the shortest amount of time"… https://t.co/6h0PszxIEC 39 seconds ago K. Manson RT @RobertCooper58: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians are no longer "permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use milit… 45 seconds ago hueygirl474 🐸 RT @USATODAY: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the ban of over 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms. https://t.co/M7b… 51 seconds ago