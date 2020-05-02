Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > North Korea > After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

Reuters Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since April 11.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un reportedly seen in public

Kim Jong Un reportedly seen in public 00:48

 North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11. Gavino Garay has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance [Video]

Report: Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance

Kim Jong Un has reportedly made a public appearance.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published
Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say? [Video]

Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say?

NORTH KOREA — Quoting U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the BBC wrote that U.S. officials 'haven't seen' North Korea's leader since the 36-year-old last appeared in state media on April 12th; his..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

North Korean State Media Report on Kim Jong Un's Activities Amid Death Speculation - Yonhap


RIA Nov. Also reported by •ReutersSBSUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphHindu

North Korean leader ‘appears in public’ after rumours of poor health

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumours about his health, state media said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •CBC.caBBC NewsSBSUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this