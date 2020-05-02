Global  

After rumours about health, North Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

Reuters Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since April 11.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un reportedly seen in public

Kim Jong Un reportedly seen in public 00:48

 North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11. Gavino Garay has more.

