After rumours about health, North Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since April 11.
North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11. Gavino Garay has more.
It's been over two weeks that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has not been seen. Rumour mills are abuzz with several theories doing the rounds about the North Korean leader. US President Donald Trump..
