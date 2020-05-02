Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Urgent search for missing 66-year-old Coodanup man continues along the Serpentine River

Urgent search for missing 66-year-old Coodanup man continues along the Serpentine River

The Age Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
MThe search for a missing 66-year-old Coodanup man will continue today, with Water Police and dozens of volunteers deployed to search the banks of the Serpentine River.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Search Resumes For Missing Hiker

Search Resumes For Missing Hiker 01:46

 The search for a 38-year-old man that fell into Slippery Rock Creek at McConnells Mill State Park is now being considered a search and recovery, KDKA's Chris Hoffman found out the latest.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police In Texas Search For, Capture Gunman Accused Of Killing 3 People In Less Than An Hour [Video]

Police In Texas Search For, Capture Gunman Accused Of Killing 3 People In Less Than An Hour

After a short police chase police arrested 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:36Published
Search for missing Mayes County 2-year-old [Video]

Search for missing Mayes County 2-year-old

Search for missing Mayes County 2-year-old

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Police arrest Seattle man after discovering human remains in his Renton hotel room

A 31-year-old Seattle man was arrested Tuesday after detectives discovered a body in his Renton hotel room, according to Renton police. Mercer Island detectives...
Seattle Times

Where is Liam Mcpherson? Search and rescue teams, canyon staff search Kaimai Range

Where is Liam Mcpherson? Search and rescue teams, canyon staff search Kaimai RangeTwelve search and rescue teams are looking for a man missing in the Kaimai Range.On Thursday, police received a report that 28-year-old Liam Mcpherson had not...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this