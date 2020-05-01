Global  

Biden's comments on Kavanaugh resurface as he faces his own sexual assault allegations

USATODAY.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
During Kavanaugh hearings, Biden said: "you've got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she's talking about is real."
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade

Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade 00:41

 Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden are not going away. Reade, a former senate staffer, claims Biden assaulted her in the hallway of one of the congressional buildings in 1993. Prominent Democrats are getting questioned about the allegations. According to Fox News, Biden is...

Former Vice President Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Former Vice President Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is denying allegations of sexual assault. The allegations stem from 1993 when a former Senate aide made the accusation; CBS2's Dick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:35Published
Joe Biden Denies Allegations Of Sexual Assault By Former Staffer Tara Reade [Video]

Joe Biden Denies Allegations Of Sexual Assault By Former Staffer Tara Reade

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:18Published

Morning Joe Defends Lack of Tara Reade Coverage: Media Should Not Apply ‘Kavanaugh Standard’ to Joe Biden

Mika Brzezinksi defended Morning Joe's coverage of sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden in the context of allegations against Supreme Court...
Mediaite

Gillbrand backs Biden despite having defended Kavanaugh accuser, opposed Franken

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand defended former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday over sexual assault allegations made against him last month.
FOXNews.com


