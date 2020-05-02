Global  

EU's Ursula von der Leyen wants billions for COVID-19 vaccine, meds

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
A global fundraiser should secure €7.5 billion and this is "just the start," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told DW. She said the eventual treatment should be sold at a "fair and affordable price."
