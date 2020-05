Hugh's beauty lands five winners as Bowman warms up chilly Randwick Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Winx's rider was rarely out of the winner's stall on a day where he rode winners for five different stables. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Zyite.com Hugh's beauty lands five winners as Bowman warms up chilly Randwick https://t.co/rGwykQzRJa 2 hours ago