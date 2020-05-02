Global  

Kim Jong-un Is Back. What Happens to North Korea When He's Really Gone?

NYTimes.com Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Weeks of speculation about Mr. Kim’s health brought home an alarming fact: No one knows who will control North Korea, or its nuclear weapons, should he die.
News video: Why South Korea's coronavirus death toll is comparatively low – video explainer

Why South Korea's coronavirus death toll is comparatively low – video explainer 05:06

 ​On 29 February​, South Korea reported a peak of 909 new Covid-19 cases and was suffering one of the worst outbreaks outside of China. But this week, the government announced a single-digit number of new cases for the first time in almost two months. As of 22 April, there were 238 confirmed...

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un [Video]

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. North Korea - A photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, May 2, reportedly..

Why South Korea's coronavirus death toll is comparatively low [Video]

Why South Korea's coronavirus death toll is comparatively low

?On 29 February?, South Korea reported a peak of 909 new Covid-19 cases and was suffering one of the worst outbreaks outside of China. But this week, the government announced a single-digit number of..

North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus: South Korea

If Kim Jong Un is hiding over coronavirus fears, it would 'puncture a hole in the state media narrative', analyst says.
Kim health rumours spotlight succession in secretive North Korea

Kim has ruled over North Korea with a tight fist, eliminating those that could threaten his position.
