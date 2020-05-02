Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Berkshire > Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises

Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises

Reuters Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a record net loss of nearly $50 billion as the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments, but operating profit rose even as COVID-19 hurt its businesses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: American Airlines Posts $2.2 Billion Loss During Coronavirus Pandemic

American Airlines Posts $2.2 Billion Loss During Coronavirus Pandemic 00:34

 American Airlines reported a staggering loss of $2.24 billion for the first quarter, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a sharp drop in air travel. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

United see $2.1 billion loss [Video]

United see $2.1 billion loss

United Airlines said Monday it expects to report a pre-tax loss of about $2.1 billion for the first quarter. As Fred Katayama reports, the coronavirus pandemic smothered its growth aspirations in Latin..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Johnson & Johnson Slashes Outlook, Races To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Slashes Outlook, Races To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

The world’s biggest health products maker on Tuesday said it now expects 2020 revenue of $77.5 billion to $80.5 billion. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as coronavirus causes pain

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, posting a record quarterly net loss of nearly $50 billion on Saturday and...
Reuters

Buffett's Berkshire posts record loss of $50bn

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a record net loss of nearly $50 billion as the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

VikramMbs

Vikram Mishra RT @Reuters: Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as coronavirus causes pain https://t.co/i1U2bXshfM https://t.co/5d5pJN5Up7 2 minutes ago

SJGulitti

Steven J. Gulitti ⚔️🏴‍☠️⚔️ Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as coronavirus causes pain https://t.co/5g3tCcE8CE 3 minutes ago

ERREA_06

ROLANDO ALVAREZ RT @SJosephBurns: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Stock Portfolio posts record net loss of nearly $50 billion in the 1st quarter due to the coro… 4 minutes ago

matcranz

Mathieu Cranz RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Berkshire Hathaway reports record first-quarter net loss of $49.75 billion, reflecting $54.52 billion of losses from… 4 minutes ago

CanadaHoldings

CanadaHoldings RT @nationalpost: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway posts record loss of almost $50 billion as pandemic pummels investments https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

Robertlesnicki

Robert Lesnicki Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as coronavirus causes pain https://t.co/h86EKzuiMf "Buffett also… https://t.co/sKMO6nvlL7 6 minutes ago

TaylorNewton253

Taylor Newton UPDATE 2-Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 bln loss as coronavirus causes pain https://t.co/VbjpdQjruP 7 minutes ago

elevenfourco

ELEVEN FOUR & CO RT @Investingcom: BREAKING: *WARREN BUFFETT'S BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY POSTS RECORD LOSS OF NEARLY $50 BILLION IN FIRST QUARTER DUE TO #CORONAVI… 7 minutes ago