Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a record net loss of nearly $50 billion as the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments, but operating profit rose even as COVID-19 hurt its businesses.
