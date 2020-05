Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. The 25-year-old Charlton was the 28th overall selection in the 2017 draft. […] 👓 View full article