You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Is Creating A Cargo Flight Boom At Miami International Airport



While passenger traffic at Miami International Airport may be down about 90 percent, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, air cargo traffic is booming. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:29 Published 1 week ago RAF plane thought to be carrying PPE arrives from Turkey



An RAF cargo plane, believed to be bringing supplies of PPE from Turkey, lands at RAF Brize Norton. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Alaska airport closes after bomb threat diverts cargo plane ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An airport in Alaska is closed after a bomb threat was made regarding a cargo plane from the United States heading to Asia and the...

SeattlePI.com 6 hours ago



Harrison Ford piloting plane that wrongly crosses runway HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Ford was piloting a plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another plane was landing, and federal authorities are...

Seattle Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this