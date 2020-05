Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published 6 days ago What coronavirus is teaching the US about dependence on foreign goods and global supply chains 04:06 While face shields are the need right now, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the global supply chain. It has also highlighted glaring shortfalls in American-made products. Denver7's Russell Haythorn talked to experts who say why it's complicated when it comes to buying goods from the...