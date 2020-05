Deputies: Woman killed in alligator attack at SC pond Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Deputies in South Carolina shot and killed an alligator that fatally attacked a woman on Friday, authorities said. The officers were called to a pond on Kiawah Island around 5 p.m. and saw the animal attack, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman was dead. Her name has not […] 👓 View full article

