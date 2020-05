'It's time to call Dan Andrews out on this': Morrison government goes on attack over schools Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has lashed Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews for refusing to have a plan to reopen the state's schools, saying he was taking a "sledgehammer" to the education system which was a "clear failure of leadership". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Dan Tehan attacks Daniel Andrews over handling of schools during coronavirus crisis In a sign of cracks within the successful national cabinet, the Morrison government has attacked Victoria over its handling of schools during the crisis.

SBS 2 hours ago





Tweets about this