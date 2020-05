Neha Singh RT @vikrantgupta73: This is what makes us all INDIANS: the gesture by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to shower petals on hospitals acr… 2 minutes ago Mid Day The Army, the Navy and the Air Force say 'thank you' to #CoronaWarriors #CoronaWarriorsIndia… https://t.co/f7994xcwTD 5 minutes ago Ashish Gupta 🇮🇳 RT @abhishekrayan: This is what makes us all INDIANS: the gesture by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to shower petals on hospitals acro… 20 minutes ago StevinStalinPereira A Big Salute from the Armed Forces to the Warriors on the ground who are helping 🇮🇳 fight the war against this invi… https://t.co/yssbMFcljw 37 minutes ago M .K.RAO A Big Salute from the Armed Forces to the Warriors on the ground who are helping 🇮🇳 fight the war against this invi… https://t.co/LnaO4Lp527 50 minutes ago Jatinder Paul 🇮🇳 A Big Salute from the Armed Forces to the Warriors on the ground who are helping 🇮🇳 fight the war against this invi… https://t.co/1yBg1O4zbk 1 hour ago