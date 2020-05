Phillyfly RT @USATODAY: San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton, 40, is the NHL’s ultimate graybeard. But that famed long, bushy beard is no longer. htt… 3 minutes ago Twheater San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton, 40, is the NHL’s ultimate graybeard. But that famed long, bushy beard is no l… https://t.co/cdlPlGi8vL 2 hours ago USA TODAY San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton, 40, is the NHL’s ultimate graybeard. But that famed long, bushy beard is no l… https://t.co/q0zTRVGRhM 3 hours ago BirdOwl San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton shaves off famous bushy beard https://t.co/SO82Z1r51z via @USATODAY https://t.co/2HJ9s0pTtz 4 hours ago Record Sports San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton shaves off famous bushy beard https://t.co/Ya8RRwBMR3 7 hours ago NHL on Scoreboard Page San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton shaves off famous bushy beard https://t.co/oXDafuiH0h https://t.co/kPx03BZ5yg 8 hours ago sportofusa San #JoseSharks center Joe Thornton shaves off famous bushy beard More: https://t.co/P3OZsjWO2q @SanJoseSharks #NHL #hockey 9 hours ago VCSSports San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton shaves off famous bushy beard https://t.co/hKrOTznvoX 10 hours ago