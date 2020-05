Mathematical models help predict the trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak. But can they be believed? Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Epidemiologists — and some politicians — say it’s important to understand what mathematical models can and can’t do, and how best to use them while so much is still unknown about the COVID-19 and its prevalence. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Models Show US States Opening Prematurely Leads to More Coronavirus Deaths



In the weeks ahead, seven COVID-19-based patterns say US deaths will increase on state and national levels. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this