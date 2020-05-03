Global  

'Scrubs' Actor, Sam Lloyd, Dies at 56

NYTimes.com Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Mr. Lloyd appeared in dozens of television shows and films in his career, including “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family” and “The West Wing.”
Christopher Lloyd Guest Stars On Tonight's Episode Of 'NCIS' [Video]

Christopher Lloyd Guest Stars On Tonight's Episode Of 'NCIS'

The veteran actor plays a veteran who says he served on the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor, but there's no record of him. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:51Published
The iconic 'Back to the Future' duo reunited 35 years later [Video]

The iconic 'Back to the Future' duo reunited 35 years later

Former ‘Back to the Future’ castmates Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox recently shared a touching reunion during a night of card playing. “Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night,”..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published

Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd passes away at 56

American character actor Sam Lloyd - best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on the sitcom 'Scrubs' - has died, confirmed his agent on Friday. He was 56....
