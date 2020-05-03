Shots fired by North Korea 'accidental': Pompeo

Sunday, 3 May 2020 () Shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea were likely "accidental," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday as speculation continues to swirl about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared at a fertiliser factory, after weeks of intense speculation over his bad health. North Korea's state-run television KRT on Saturday (May 02) aired a video of Kim attending the completion of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his...
Shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea were likely "accidental," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday as speculation... Reuters India Also reported by •Japan Today •Zee News •Brisbane Times
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the U.S. mission of denuclearization in North Korea will remain the same no matter who leads the regime, amid... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters
