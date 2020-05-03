Global  

Shots fired by North Korea 'accidental': Pompeo

Reuters Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea were likely "accidental," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday as speculation continues to swirl about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes 'first public appearance' in 20 days

Watch: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes 'first public appearance' in 20 days 02:41

 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared at a fertiliser factory, after weeks of intense speculation over his bad health. North Korea's state-run television KRT on Saturday (May 02) aired a video of Kim attending the completion of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his...

