|
Saudi Arabia's investments in India on track despite economic downturn, says Ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati
|
|
Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
We will continue to invest in India as our strategic partnership continues to deepen in all sectors, said the Kingdom’s Ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Senior Saudi Royal Family Members Detained
Three members of the Saudi Royal family have been detained by Saudi Arabian authorities.
According to CNN, they're suspected of trying to oust Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The brother of Saudi..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this