Saudi Arabia's investments in India on track despite economic downturn, says Ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We will continue to invest in India as our strategic partnership continues to deepen in all sectors, said the Kingdom’s Ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Senior Saudi Royal Family Members Detained



Three members of the Saudi Royal family have been detained by Saudi Arabian authorities. According to CNN, they're suspected of trying to oust Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The brother of Saudi.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on March 8, 2020 Saudi crackdown: King Salman's brother and nephew detained



Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz are reportedly accused of treason. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:29 Published on March 7, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this