Legal drama ‘All Rise’ adapts to pandemic for season finale
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legal drama “All Rise” has become the first U.S. scripted television series to adapt the the pandemic by producing an episode remotely, enlisting its stars to work from home on their own makeup, set design and lighting. The season finale, airing Monday night on CBS, finds Simone Missick’s Judge Lola […]
