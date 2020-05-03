Global  

Legal drama ‘All Rise’ adapts to pandemic for season finale

Seattle Times Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legal drama “All Rise” has become the first U.S. scripted television series to adapt the the pandemic by producing an episode remotely, enlisting its stars to work from home on their own makeup, set design and lighting. The season finale, airing Monday night on CBS, finds Simone Missick’s Judge Lola […]
 With Hollywood productions being halted due to the coronavirus, the cast and crew of the CBS drama All Rise had to act quickly. With only having about half of the season finale episode filmed, the showrunners pitched a Zoom-produced episode to the network — thus solving their problem. This...

