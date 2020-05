Recent related videos from verified sources Rescued puppy is ecstatic over her first snowfall



River is a puppy who has an appreciation for life and all the good things that come with it. She was thrilled to get outside after the first big winter snowfall. Confused at first by the fluffy white.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 1 day ago Shocking moment 'drunk driver' smashes through shop injuring three men sitting outside



This is the shocking moment an out-of-control drunk driver smashed into a shop - injuring three men who were sitting outside drinking. The lads were relaxing on chairs while supping whiskey after.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:34 Published 1 day ago You Might Like

Tweets about this