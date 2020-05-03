Global  

Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record

BBC News Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Russia's cases jump by 10,633 in one day, as Moscow's mayor warns the peak is yet to come.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Russia passes 100,000 COVID-19 cases with record daily rise

Russia passes 100,000 COVID-19 cases with record daily rise 03:35

 Russia surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases as new daily record of cases reaches 7,099 on Thursday (April 29). The nation has 106,498 cases so far and a death toll of 1,073 according to officials.

